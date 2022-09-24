President Cyril Ramaphosa has marked Heritage Day by emphasising the importance of South Africans respecting various cultures and traditions. He was addressing the main commemorations at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

This year’s Heritage Day is celebrated under the theme – My Heritage My Pride. The official programme was preceded by cultural activities including music, dance and carnival among others.

Ramaphosa has commended South Africans for taking pride in their heritage.

“We are South Africans first and foremost. The rest follows later. We respect one another. We know that cultural pride and expression is never an excuse for ideas of ethnic superiority , tribalism, thinking that one group is better than another.

Earlier Ramaphosa addressed a carnival procession.

“There are various people representing the diversity of our country – many cultures, languages, nations – all of us united here in this carnival. I congratulate everybody who is in this carnival. I wish that this carnival can keep growing.”

Overcome social ills

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has meanwhile, urged South Africans to use their cultures and heritage to unite all race groups and help overcome the social ills facing the country. He was speaking to the SABC News on the sidelines of the National Heritage Day celebrations in Pretoria.

Mthethwa says culture is central in healing a divided nation and grappling with the scourge of the abuse of women and children as well as drugs and alcohol abuse. –Additional reporting Ntebo Mokobo

