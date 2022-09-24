Hundreds of young and old South Africans dressed in their different traditional attires, have already started to arrive at the Union Buildings ahead of the official National Heritage Day celebrations.

Some women can be seen dressed in their Zulu, Tsonga and Venda traditional attires. While some young children are dressed in their Setswana and Sepedi attires.

They say, they are happy to be here, as this day gives them an opportunity to showcase their beautiful cultures.

Some elders who are here, have emphasised the importance of preserving their respective cultures, and have urged young South Africans not to forget who they are, and where they come from.

“It’s important for us to teach our children about our different cultures. No culture is above the other. We must embrace each other because we are one. Look how beautiful is everyone.”

“You can never know where you are going, if you don’t know where you come from.”

They continue to dance and some school kids band play renditions of jazz songs.

This year, South Africa celebrates its Heritage Day with this year’s theme focusing on the country’s indigenous music with a spotlight on isicathamiya music and its immense contribution.

Heritage Day | Singer and songwriter Solomon Popoli Linda remembered 60 years on:

Heritage Day is usually synonymous with friends and families getting together for a braai.

However, some of those who are here say, because of Eskom’s rolling blackouts, they can’t afford to stay home. The country is currently on stage four rolling blackouts.

Meanwhile, loudspeakers continue to play local music as the jubilant Africans pose for pictures while some take videos.

Police and their search dogs are leaving nothing to chance, as they continue to sweep the area.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the keynote address.

The theme pays tribute to the 60th anniversary of the passing

of musician, singer and composer Solomon Popoli Linda (1909-1962), also known as

Solomon Ntsele, who is best known as the composer of the song, "Mbube"