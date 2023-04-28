President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed an Inter-Ministerial Committee which is expected to consider South Africa’s position in relation to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The Committee will be chaired by Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

After Ramaphosa’s announcement that the country would pull out from the international statutory body, the Presidency said South Africa remains a signatory of the Rome Statute.

South Africa is expected to host the BRICS Summit in August and Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend.

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula on South Africa leaving International Criminal Court:

The ICC issued a warrant of arrest against Putin for human rights violations in Ukraine. According to ICC laws, South Africa is mandated to give effect to the arrest warrant.

Addressing the media on the outcomes of a Cabinet meeting, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said South Africa will advocate for the consistent application of international law by the ICC.

“Cabinet reaffirms South Africa’s participation in the International Criminal Court (ICC) and confirms that we remain a signatory to the Rome Statute. South Africa will continue to advocate for strengthening institutions of global governance, and we continue to campaign for equal and consistent application of international law. The President appointed an Inter-Ministerial Committee that is chaired by the Deputy President that is considered various options on the matter.

Government makes a U-turn on decision to withdraw from the ICC: