Rain not dampening Rugby World Cup spirit in KZN

The Westville Old Boys’ Sports Club in Durban is expecting thousands of people to turn up to watch the Rugby World Cup final match between the Springboks and All Blacks on Saturday night on a big screen in a marquee they have erected for the occasion.

Westville Old Boys has been one of the popular spots where Springboks’ supporters have been gathering from the very first match.

Organiser Gavin Scott says they have also arranged a night market to provide something for the whole family.

Scott doesn’t believe the rainy weather will keep the crowds away tonight.

“We are expecting a lot of people regardless of the weather. I don’t think it’s going to deter anyone away. We certainly saw in the quarter final against France, I know a few of us after the game, including the ones standing next to me, we were all dancing and singing in the rain here at the top bar. So, it certainly won’t chase away a crowd.”

Meanwhile, Scott and others at the club are confident of a Springbok victory tonight.

“But I’m going to go along with the quarters and the semi-finals and one pointer for the Boks. So, I’m going to go 23-22. I expect a lot of heart. I expect a lot of heart, especially coming from out of that tent. I know what this club can bring. And as staff we’re going to bring it. The fans are going to bring it. But I would say SA by 5, all the way.”

