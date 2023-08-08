The Russian News Agency TASS reports that President Vladimir Putin has held another phone call with President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss cooperation issues and preparations for the upcoming BRICS summit.

It quotes the Kremlin press service as saying both reiterated their commitment to further constructive cooperation on international issues as well as preparations for the BRICS Summit later this month in Johannesburg.

The TASS report confirms that President Putin will participate in the BRICS Summit via video link and that his decision to remain in Russia was because his presence in that country was now much more important than a visit to the BRICS Summit in South Africa.

The report also says that Putin was in touch with other BRICS leaders.

Russia has been engaged in a conflict with Ukraine since a February invasion last year while an arrest warrant related to that conflict has been issued for Putin by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

As a party to the Rome Statute, South Africa was under pressure to effect the arrest warrant were Putin to set foot in the country, with his now virtual participation seen as a compromise.