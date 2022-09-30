Commuters in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, have welcomed the restoration of public transport. The provincial Roads and Transport Department made the decision to restore public transport following a meeting with Buscor representatives and eight taxi associations. The Roads and Transport Department says another meeting is scheduled for next week.

Earlier this week, taxi operators embarked on a violent protest to demand a 30% share and a reduction of operational hours from Buscor. A bus and a truck were torched, roads leading to Mbombela barricaded, leading to scores of commuters being left stranded, businesses were affected and learners did not go to school.

Some commuters have expressed satisfaction with the public transport.

Buscor’s Chief Executive Officer Norah Fakude says they welcome the decision to restore public transport, because the most affected people are their passengers.

Protest that led to suspension of public transport: