Hundreds of commuters have been left stranded in Mbombela, Mpumalanga. This comes after the Ehlanzeni Business Forum barricaded the entrance to different Buscor depots.

The Ehlazeni Business Forum is accusing bus company Buscor in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, of operating outside of its license conditions.

The forum which demanded a 30% stake from the company claims that Buscor operates throughout the day.

Forum Secretary Skhumbuzo Mbuyane says they want the bus company to operate during peak hours only.

Heaps of sand were deliberately delivered at the bus depots’ gates in Mbombela to disrupt the company’s operations.

Mbuyane says, ‘’There were grievances that we gave them on the 23rd. We were supposed to have met with them … they are not willing to meet with us hence we see what is happening. We demand that government must monitor Buscor because it is now operating like a taxi is loading anywhere. There are no bus stops”.

Buscor is the public transport of choice in the province’s lowveld region.