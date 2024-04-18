Protesting Soweto residents demand answers from City Power 

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Residents of Noordgesig near Soweto have expressed their frustrations at the constant electricity supply disruptions in their area.

They say they’ve been experiencing power interruptions for the past week.

This morning, they barricaded the intersection of Main Road and Soweto Highway with burning tyres causing traffic disruptions.

Metro police officers have been dispatched to the area and calm has been restored.

Noordgesig Ward councillor Brenda Dammie says the residents want answers from City Power.

Dammie says, “The technicians from City Power would come and after a few hours the electricity would go again damaging the appliances. Now the community is tired because they need a permanent solution, not a temporal solution. Temporal solution is not assisting, hence the frustration, hence, they are out in the street.”

VIDEO| Roads blocked in Noordgesig near Soweto due to protest: