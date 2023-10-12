Proteas thrash Aussies by 134 runs

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Proteas good form continues at the ICC Cricket World Cup with a dominant win over the Australians. The boys in green bowled out the Australians for 177 who were chasing a formidable 312 for victory. The Proteas’ Quinton de Kock was the backbone of the innings with a back-to-back century, scoring 109.

De Kock scored 100 against Sri Lanka. The Proteas scored a massive 428/5 against Sri Lanka, which is a Cricket World Cup record.

Paceman Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the Proteas’ bowlers with figures of three wickets for 33 runs in eight overs.

Marnus Labuschagne was the leading Aussie batter, scoring 46.

The Proteas now top the table with four points and due to better net run rate than New Zealand.

Australia is languishing one from the bottom after losing their opener against hosts India.