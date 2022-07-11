Parliament’s Section 194 Committee which was established to probe suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane‘s fitness to hold office will begin its proceedings on Monday.

The multi-party committee is expected to be briefed by the lawyers of Parliament as well as those of Mkhwebane.

It will then call witnesses later this week and is expected to continue for about four weeks.

The committee is probing Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office following a motion by the Democratic Alliance (DA) which accused her of incompetency.

Mkhwebane was suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa last month mandated by the Constitution.

Her legal attempts in the Western Cape High Court to halt the proceedings and her suspension by the president failed.

Last week, Acting Public Protector, Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka withdrew Mkhwebane’s ongoing litigation.

Gcaleka said Mkhwebane’s lawyers should have sought permission from the office of the Public Protector before filing papers in the Western Cape High Court in its name after her suspension.

Advocate Gcaleka said the decision has been taken in the best interest of the office and the public that it serves. The office’s spokesperson Oupa Segalwe says however they will not infringe on Advocate Mkhwebane’s constitutional rights regarding the pending impeachment process.

In the video below, Mkhwebane reflects on her suspension:

-Additional reporting by SABC