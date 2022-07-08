Lawyers for Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane should have sought permission from the office of the Public Protector before filing papers in the Western Cape High Court in its name after her suspension. That is according to the Acting Public Protector, Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka. She has withdrawn the Office of the Public Protector from Advocate Mkhwebane’s ongoing litigation.

Advocate Gcaleka says the decision has been taken in the best interest of the office and the public that it serves. The office’s spokesperson Oupa Segalwe says however they will not infringe on Advocate Mkhwebane’s constitutional rights regarding the pending impeachment process.

“The PPSA will not fund Adv. Mkhwebane’s appeal against the recent decision of the Western Cape High Court, where she sought to obtain an urgent interdict to prevent her suspension and the defamation of character lawsuit, which is a private matter against the Democratic Alliance. The PPSA will fund Adv. Mkhwebane’s challenge of her suspension; her defence during the impeachment proceedings; and the perjury criminal case,” says Segalwe.

