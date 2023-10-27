Pro-Palestine march in Bloemfontein: memorandum delivered to Premier

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Scores of pro-Palestine supporters marched through the streets of Bloemfontein and handed over a memorandum to the Free State Premier, Mxolisi Dukwana.

The deadly conflict in the Middle East enters its third week.

South Africa, Ireland, Spain, and other progressive governments in South and Latin America have pledged their support for Palestine.

In a clarion call to support Palestine, the South African Communist Party (SACP) in the Free State has condemned Israeli-owned businesses in South Africa.

SACP Provincial Secretary Teboho Kholoanyane has called for the end of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Kholoanyane says Israel is an apartheid state motivated by capitalistic greed and exploitation of the poor.

“Its about time working class in this country stand up and mobilise and ensure that we do not support apartheid Israel. We boycott their products; we boycott any business relations with them to ensure that the people of Palestine become free. Viva to the people of Palestine, Viva Amandla,” says Kholoanyane.

Women-led organisations have called for tough actions against Israel.

Women in Islam spokesperson Lillian Alexander says in these trying times South Africans must stand with the Palestinians.

“We urge everyone to join us in supporting Palestine. Together, we can make a difference and be a force for peace, justice, and hope. Together, we can help pave the way towards that future. We call for all mediated ceasefires to protect the people of Palestine. We ask that the ICC be held accountable and face international justice right now. We ask for the breaking of all ties with Israel.

We want the government to help the Palestinian government bring Israel to account at the ICC, and if the ICC does not respond, we should withdraw from the ICC. Because they have no commitment to oppressed people in the world.”

The Free State Premier and some members of the executive council also showed support.

Dukwana says most South Africans understand oppression after having lived in an apartheid state.

“We as the people must commit ourselves to doing everything to make sure that we support the Palestinian people not only by marching but also by providing all the necessary goods that are needed by the people for them to survive this genocide. We will take this memorandum and submit it to the President for the country, comrade Matamela.”

The marchers called for the United Nations to end the fight in Palestine.

