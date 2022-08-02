Barcelona Primary School in Etwatwa, Benoni, on Gauteng’s East Rand has been torched, allegedly by community members.

According to police constable Thabo Mbangata, who is at the scene, several classrooms have been burnt in the incident.

Mbangata says emergency services including the fire department are at the scene.

He adds there have been no injuries or fatalities as the school was closed when the fire occurred. He however says that security guards were at the school.

Mbangata says, “Police are at the scene and will remain there as it is suspected that community members are responsible for the torching.”

No arrests have been made as yet following the incident.