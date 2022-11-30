Denmark and Australia took to their training grounds on Tuesday (November 29) ahead of their final and decisive World Cup Group D match on Wednesday.

Australia will be in the unusual position of having their World Cup destiny in their own hands when they take on the might of Denmark at Al Janoub Stadium.

While few would make the Socceroos favourites for the clash, the fact is that a victory for Australia would guarantee them a last 16 spot for the second time, while a draw would suffice if Tunisia are unable to beat already qualified France.

Denmark are still paying the price for failing to score against Tunisia in their opening 0-0 draw, their position in the group becoming all the more parlous when they lost 2-1 to France in their second contest.

European championship semi-finalists last year and regular visitors to the knockout rounds of the World Cup, the Danes should have the quality to beat Australia if they can rediscover their scoring touch.

A win would probably be enough to progress given the unlikelihood that the even more goal-shy Tunisians will be able to upset even a second-string French side in Wednesday’s other Group D tie.