A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being shot multiple times in Welbekend, Pretoria earlier today.
A spokesperson for Emer-G-Med paramedics Kyle van Reenen says paramedics found the patient in a serious condition after an apparent drive-by shooting.
“After arriving on scene, EmerG paramedics found a 50-year-old man in a critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to his head, following an apparent drive-by shooting on the R25. He was treated and stabilised on the scene before a decision was taken to airlift him to a specialist facility for the definitive care that he required. The facts surrounding the incident and the events preceding are unclear and will form the subject of police investigation.”
