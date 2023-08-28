Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong has reported that four million young people have been registered onto the network of the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention (PYEI).

Morolong says young people have been supported to access over one-million temporary earning opportunities since the inception of the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention in 2020.

He says these opportunities were delivered through the Presidential Youth Employment Stimulus and private sector efforts such as the Youth Employment Service.

Morolong was delivering the 2023/24 first quarter results of the Presidential youth employment interventions in Pretoria.

“We have said that 4.1 million young people have access to the platform, most of them are black, majority of them are women and these opportunities are exposed to all South Africans. So, there’s no racial exclusion to access this platform. So young people who are South African, black and white, Indian have access to these platforms and we continue to encourage them to take advantage of these opportunities.”