This year’s unemployment rate decreased by one percentage point in the third quarter, from 33.9% to 32.9%.

Despite signs of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Statistics South Africa reported that South Africa remains among the nations with the highest unemployment rates.

It is estimated that 123,000 jobs were created in manufacturing, 82,000 in trade, 46,000 in construction, and 33,000 in transportation during the period under review.

Over 80,000 jobs have been lost in the finance industry, 36,000 jobs have been lost in private households, while mining and agriculture have both lost 1,000 jobs.

The infographic below illustrates South Africa’s unemployment rate:

<br />

Design by SABC Digital News