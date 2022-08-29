President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed that all those who looted state resources will face the full might of the law. The President says government’s efforts to turn the tide against corruption are bearing fruit.

In his weekly newsletter, the President also said the appointment of members of the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council would strengthen efforts to fight corruption.

President @CyrilRamaphosa has strengthened South Africa’s fight against fraud and corruption with the appointment of members of a National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council (NACAC). https://t.co/EKDxTACfH5 pic.twitter.com/jzibi9YLQA — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) August 29, 2022

Amongst their duties will be to advise the President on effective implementation of the anti-corruption strategy by government and civil society, including the private sector and measures to curb a recurrence of State Capture and to prevent fraud and corruption in the country.

The newly established body will also give inputs on governments response to the recommendations of the Judicial inquiry into allegations of State Capture. An interdepartmental team led by the Presidency is currently developing government’s response, which President Ramaphosa will present to Parliament in two months time.

The synchronised work of all the law enforcement agencies is hitting criminals where it hurts most: in their pockets. Public funds that were looted and diverted are being recovered and those responsible for these acts are being prosecuted by our courts.https://t.co/rGmO39CHsQ pic.twitter.com/zKlwLVNZF3 — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) August 29, 2022