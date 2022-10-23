President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation on Sunday and provide more details on the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into allegations of State Capture.

The President has advised the National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Maphisa-Nqakula that he would be submitting to Parliament his response to the recommendations of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into allegations of State Capture, corruption, and fraud in the Public Sector, including Organs of State.

The commission, which was led by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, was established as part of the remedial action contained in the report of the Public Protector released on 2 November 2016.



President Ramaphosa set to address the nation on Sunday:

In line with the remedial action contained in the Public Protector’s report and as required by the ruling of the Gauteng High Court in February, President Ramaphosa has outlined his intentions with regard to the implementation of the commission’s recommendations.

The 76-page document sets out the approach to the commission’s findings and recommendations, the methodology for developing the response plan, and the implementation of the response.

The President’s response outlines the steps government is taking to implement the commission’s recommendations with respect to actions against the perpetrators of state capture and reforms to prevent future occurrence of state capture, as well as broader systemic reforms arising from the work of the commission.

The Presidency will be making the response publicly available.

The Presidency says the details for public access to the document will be announced in due course.

Victim of State Capture Commission

Meanwhile, former President Jacob Zuma claims he was the victim of the State Capture Commission chairperson who is now Chief Justice, Raymond Zondo.

He was addressing the media for the first time since he was released from prison on Saturday.

Zuma was heavily implicated in the testimony of numerous witnesses at the commission.

The Presidency says those implicated in the report are well within their rights to take it on review but work has already started in processing its recommendations.

Zuma says that the commission was established to target him

“Zondo was himself continuously making statements that suggested that he had already concluded that I was guilty of everything that I was accused of.”

Zondo chooses not to respond to Zuma’s claims: