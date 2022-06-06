President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government is doing what it can to shield South Africans from current and future price increases.

In his letter to the nation today, Ramaphosa has blamed rising global prices on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as well as extreme weather events caused by climate change.

While these increases are the result of events over which the government has little control, he believes that improving food security, ensuring consumers are protected from unjustifiable price increases, and continuing with economic structural reforms will help citizens get through this difficult time.

The President says government is working to strengthen South Africa’s food sovereignty by investing heavily in the agricultural sector.

It’s doing this through releasing state-owned land for production and providing inputs and equipment for small-scale and commercial farmers.

Ramaphosa says the Competition Commission will be monitoring any distortions in the food chain that make food more expensive.