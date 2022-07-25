President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation at around 8pm on Monday on South Africa’s energy crisis.

The Presidency says this follows consultations the President has held with business, civil society, labour and others.

President Ramaphosa is expected to announce measures to address measures to combat the energy crisis afflicting South Africa.

South Africans recently endured stage six rolling blackouts as Eskom battled to keep the lights on amid an unprotected strike.

Earlier, Ramaphosa told delegates who attended the 9th ANC KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Conference in Durban at the weekend that they have been making sure that generation capacity is given much-needed attention.

Ramaphosa says the ANC-led government is working around the clock to address the problem of power cuts in South Africa. He says he understands the frustration that the continued blackouts have caused within the business sector.

“We have been finalising and we will soon be announcing a package of additional measures, to reduce the severe load shedding that we have been experiencing in the medium term. To end load shedding in the medium term, and to ensure that we have energy security,” he said.