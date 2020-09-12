President Cyril Ramaphosa has described George Bizos as one of the best legal minds in South Africa who contributed immensely to the attainment of democracy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a Special Official Funeral Category one for late human rights lawyer George Bizos.

The President also authorised that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the country from Saturday the 12 of September until the evening of the Special Official Funeral on Thursday the 17th.

Bizos passed away on the afternoon of September 9 2020 at the age of 92.

He dedicated his legal career to fighting for basic human rights, while representing numerous high-profile activists in political trials including Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu and other accused in both the 1956 Treason and 1963 Rivonia trials.

Also the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation described Bizos as one of the outstanding human rights lawyer.

“We reiterate Kathrada’s remarks about Adv Bizos: He stands in that long tradition of great human beings who although not born in this country did so much to contribute to its well-being.”

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation is saddened by the news that veteran human rights lawyer George Bizos has passed away 💔

Lala ngoxolo #GeorgeBizos pic.twitter.com/oYJKgM0ViV

— Kathrada Foundation (@KathradaFound) September 9, 2020



Upon hearing the news of the death, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Bizos will be sorely missed.

“He was also one of the architects of our constitution and contributed immensely and he will sorely be missed and we dip our head in honour of the contribution that George Bizos has made to our democracy. We will forever remember his contribution.”

In this video below,President Ramaphosa says Bizos’ passing is a sad moment for the country: