Emergency power up and running at Tembisa Hospital

The Gauteng Health Department says emergency power supply has been restored at the Tembisa Hospital on Gauteng’s East Rand.

This after SABC News was contacted by the parent of a premature baby currently admitted at the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit expressing concern about her baby following power failures at the hospital due to load shedding.

The concerned parent, who prefers anonymity, says she noticed that the hospital’s back-up generators did not kick-in immediately following the power outage.

Gauteng Health Department spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba says, “Unfortunately, one of the three generators failed to kick-in. But fortunately for us we do have back-up systems and machines in our ICUs continue to run through uninterrupted power system. So, the safety of our patients was not compromised during this particular period.”