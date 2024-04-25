Suspended Tembisa Hospital CEO Dr Ashley Mthunzi passes away

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Suspended Chief Executive Officer of Tembisa Hospital, Dr Ashley Mthunzi, has passed away.

The cause of death is still unknown.

Mthunzi was placed on precautionary suspension in August 2022 after an investigation was launched into serious allegations concerning improper procurement and payment of service providers at Tembisa Hospital.

This after he allegedly signed contracts that went to companies that had no experience in health.

This allegedly happened when the coronavirus (COVID-19) infections were high.

Gauteng Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba says, “The Department of Health has learned with sadness about the untimely passing of the Chief Executive Officer of Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital, Dr Ashley Mthunzi. The department extends the deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the late Dr Mthunzi as they navigate through this difficult period of mourning.”

MEDIA STATEMENT || GAUTENG HEALTH MOURNS THE PASSING OF THE CEO OF TEMBISA HOSPITAL pic.twitter.com/KnxqzgIVzg — Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) April 24, 2024

