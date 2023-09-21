Post Bank CEO, Nikiwe Mbengashe has reassured social grant recipients who use the Postbank card that they can expect a seamless payment cycle next month.

This comes after a technical glitch earlier this month that left thousands of recipients stranded.

The bank has attributed the delays to an upgrade of its IT systems, which impacted approximately 10 per cent of the five-million recipients who receive their payments through the bank.

Mbengashe claims that all recipients have now been paid and further emphasises that the glitches associated with the system upgrade have been thoroughly addressed, ensuring a smoother process for next month’s payments.

“The issue happened on the 5th and the switch has been working as it should from the 7th. That is something we need to emphasize; the switch has been working as it should from the 7th already as the issue happened on the 5th. Even above that we are making sure with other technical capabilities to increase any capacity that relates to how the switch works.”

Meanwhile, government says all SASSA beneficiaries, especially those receiving grants via the Post Bank have been paid. Accordingly, this resolved the nationwide panic, following a technical glitch earlier this month.

But, it seems some recipients are still waiting for their grants, despite the government’s statement.

In an effort to reassure beneficiaries, the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mondli Gungubele, hosts a media briefing in Pretoria on Thursday.

Gungubele says measures will be put in place to prevent errors from recurring in the future.