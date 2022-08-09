Polls have opened in Kenya for this year’s General Elections. Voters are electing a President, governor, a senator, a Member of parliament, a woman representative as well as a member of the county assembly.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is due to retire after serving two terms in office.

Hundreds of voters queued in various polling stations across the country ready to cast their ballots. Polls opened at 6 in the morning and will close at 5 in the evening.

Also voting today are Kenyan living and working in at least 12 countries.

Deputy President William Ruto and Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate Martha Karua were among the first Kenyans to vote.

They both called on Kenyans to vote peacefully.

