The fallout between outgoing Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, now president-elect, William Ruto played out in the public on Monday after the Supreme Court upheld Ruto’s victory in the presidential race against former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who enjoyed Kenyatta’s support.

Kenyatta has pledged to ensure a smooth handover of power to Ruto but failed to mention his name in his six-minute speech or even congratulate him.

This was the first time Kenyatta was speaking in public about the just concluded presidential race.

The battle to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta came down to this… a ruling by the Supreme Court of Kenya.

For Deputy President William Ruto, it was the hand of God.

“Today the people of Kenya have made a choice and that choice has been confirmed by the judiciary, it was the favour and the grace of God that has gotten us here and we are acutely aware of that.”

His estranged boss and predecessor spoke on the elections for the first time on Monday hours after the ruling.

With their fallout playing out in public again, Ruto spoke of reaching out to his boss.

Uhuru steered clear of mentioning his deputy and did not congratulate him. He criticised the Supreme Court ruling.

It is not clear what led to the fallout between the two men, who at one time never left each other’s side. Many, however, believe the 2018 handshake between Uhuru and Raila may contribute to the end of the friendship and Uhuru’s decision to support Raila over Ruto may have sealed the date of their friendship.

Now Kenyatta must preside over the unenviable task of handing over power to a man he campaigned against.

Kenya’s Supreme Court upholds William Ruto’s victory: