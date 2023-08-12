National Police Commissioner, Fanie Masemola has denied claims by convicted killer and rapist Thabo Bester that SAPS members stole his possessions including laptops, designer watches and sunglasses as well as cash in foreign currency to the tune of R40 million.

He alleged the items were were taken from him when he was arrested in Tanzania in April.

Bester made the claims during his appearance this week at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court.

Masemola has been speaking during a police operation in the Johannesburg CBD.

He says police only retrieved a laptop and two cellphones.

“There is no truth to what Bester is saying. When we arrived at Lanseria Airport, we as the SAPS received one laptop and two cellphones by the Department of Home Affairs which came with him from Tanzania. We did not receive any other property. When it comes to the watches we are still investigating the matter. We have no idea how many watches he had with him. The money he is talking about we know nothing about it. But we are interested in investigating how he happened to have that money, that foreign currency without declaring it when he left this country. He needs to come forward and tell us how he left with that money and we’ll investigate that.”

