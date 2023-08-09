Police are still searching for those who are responsible for setting a police station alight in Kayamandi in Stellenbosch as a taxi strike continues in the Western Cape.

In the past week several buses have been torched, vehicles stoned, roads blockaded and several incidents of violence have been reported.

The police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi says in the latest incident, an explosive device was thrown in the direction of the SAPS building, causing a fire which damaged the community service centre.

“The members deployed at the office managed to extinguish the fire. In a separate incident the crowd also set alight a delivery vehicle that entered the area. Kayamandi police are investigating cases of public violence and also attack on police. Anyone with information is kindly requested to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

VIDEO: An advocacy specialist at the Centre for the Study of Violence & Reconciliation, Gugu Nonjinge on taxi strike:

