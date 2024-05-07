Police kill illegal mining kingpin linked to 29 murders

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Police have gunned down a wanted illegal mining kingpin linked to 29 murders including a mass shooting at a tavern in Nomzamo Park, Soweto where a shooter opened fire on the patrons in July 2022.

National police spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe says the Lesotho national was traced to Jabulani in Soweto at the weekend. He resisted arrest and allegedly pointed a firearm at the police officer who fatally shot him.

Mathe says the initiative formed part of Operation Vala Umgodi.

“Last week, the multi-disciplinary teams in various provinces also registered notable successes which included a tracing operation in which 62 suspects in Limpopo and nine in the Northern Cape were arrested for illegal mining activities. In April, the same team seized R1 million in cash and a number of illicit mining equipment such as explosive devices and digging equipment. Since its inception in December 2023, 7130 uncut diamonds worth R32-million were seized.”

Police say Operation Vala Umgodi has to date resulted in the arrest of over 4 770 suspects for various crimes including illegal mining. About R4-million in cash has been seized across all the nine provinces.

The operation is geared towards combating illegal mining across the country, and includes the South African Police Service (SAPS), the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the Minerals and Energy Department.

Mathe says items seized include 146 firearms, more than 5 500 rounds of ammunition and 157 vehicles.

