Police in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating a case of assault against a local councillor under the Alfred Duma Local Municipality in Ladysmith, in the Midlands of the province.

The councillor is suspected of assaulting a 40-year-old man, accusing him of influencing people to leave his political party.

Police spokesperson Thenjiswa Ngcobo says, “Police at Ladysmith are investigating a case of assault following an incident in which a 40-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a suspect known to him on the 17th of June 2023 at King Moshoeshoe Street in Steadville.”