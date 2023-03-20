Police say they are investigating a case of public violence after the home of Soweto Parliament leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Mohlauli was attacked in the early hours of Monday morning.

It’s understood that Dlamini’s Pimville home was allegedly attacked with petrol bombs by protestors.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says, “Police are investigating a case of public violence and malicious damage to property after an explosion caused damage to a house in Pimville. Police are investigating the possible use of commercial explosives in this incident. The matter remains under investigation.”

National Shutdown | Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Mohlauli’s neighbours’ houses damaged after an alleged explosion:

Meanwhile, police have fired stun grenades at a small group of protesters at Thembalethu in George in the Western Cape as they attempted to block traffic in the township.

The incident occurred as residents continue to make their way to work. Police are maintaining a strong presence in the area. The EFF supporters have vowed to continue their protest.

Economic Freedom Fighters Provincial Secretary Mbulelo Magwala says their members are protesting all over the Garden Route and Little Karoo regions.

“There are demonstrations happening in Plettenberg Bay, in Knysna in Oudtshoorn in Mossel Bay and Hessequa. So all over the Southern Cape region, we will make sure that big or small our presence is in the region. And we know the police are hungry for our blood. They want to arrest us.”