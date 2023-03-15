Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called on all party members, South African citizens and other Stakeholders, not to be moved by the noise leading up to the national shutdown set for Monday next week.

The EFF is calling for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa, the end of load shedding and other pressing issues in the country. It will be taking place across the country, where businesses are set to come to a standstill.

Malema: People with a chicken view only see here, we have a giraffe view and we can see the future that’s why we were never shaken when they said why 2 months, we knew this day will come#EFFPresser #NationalShutdown — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 15, 2023

Malema says as a citizen he has the right to protest and he will make sure that, that right is preserved.

“I’ve got a legal obligation to defend myself and I will do it. The same happens with agent provocations and outside forces. The fighters have got a responsibility to ensure that they isolate agent provocations and outside force to give this march a bad name. And anyone who threatens the right of the fighters and fellow South Africans, defend yourself.”

He told the media at the EFF headquarters in Johannesburg, that, should the country’s law enforcement agencies not protect his right to protest, then the EFF will be sure to defend its right to protest.

EFF outlines its plans for the national shutdown on the 20th of March