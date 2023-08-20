New Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino’s wait for a first victory will go on for five more days at least as his side flattered to deceive in a 3-1 away loss at West Ham United on Sunday.

A header by Nayef Aguerd, Michail Antonio’s goal on the break and a late penalty by Lucas Paqueta secured victory for West Ham who finished with 10 men after Aguerd was dismissed for a second yellow card midway through the second half.

West Ham’s first two goals were assisted by debutant James Ward-Prowse who signed from Southampton this month.

Chelsea cancelled out Aguerd’s goal with a well-taken equaliser by Carney Chukwuemeka in the 28th minute and only had themselves to blame for defeat as they dominated possession, missed chances and saw a penalty by Enzo Fernandez saved.

Pochettino sent on the club’s latest big money signing Moises Caicedo in a bid to salvage something but he gave away the penalty which sealed his side’s fate.

West Ham have four points from their opening two games, with Chelsea who host Luton Town next Friday, on one.