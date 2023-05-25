Orlando Pirates coach, Jose Riveiro, says winning two trophies will not make up for disappointing campaign in the DStv Premiership this season. Pirates will meet Sekhukhune United in the Nedbank Cup final at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday.

Orlando Pirates are on the verge of winning two trophies this season, having already secured the MTN8 trophy, early this season. The Buccaneers also finished second on the DSTV Premiership log, but a distant 16 points behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns. Pirates coach, Jose Riveiro, says they wanted to compete for the league title.

Meanwhile, Sekhukhune coach, Brandon Truter, is determined to use an eight-man defensive approach against their opponents, hoping to catch them on the counter attack.

Sekhukhune will approach their maiden final in high spirits after four unbeaten matches. The team finished seventh in the league and also qualified for CAF Confed Cup. The team has conceded 27 goals in their league campaign this season and coach, Brandon Truter, is determined to approach the match with eight men in defence.

Tickets for the match have been sold out. 2 000 law enforcement officers with 18 drones and 2 helicopters will be dispatched by the Gauteng Provincial government to combat crime. Reporting by Vincent Sitsula

Sekhukhune United and Orlando Pirates battle for Nedbank Cup title: