A section of the Great Wall of China was damaged recently after vandals looking to create a shortcut used an excavator to dig through it.

Still photographs released by the Youyu County Public Security Bureau showed missing portions and a dirt road passing through a section of the wall, located near Shuozhou city.

A statement released by local authorities said they were first alerted to the damage on August 24 and investigations revealed an excavator had been used.

Two suspects were detained for further questioning, and they performed the excavation to “save time and distance”, added the statement.