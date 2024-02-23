sabc-plus-logo

Phala Phala farm case postponed for further investigations

  • Phala Phala farm accused, Imanuwela David, Froliana and Ndilinasho Joseph, appear at the Bela-Bela Magistrate's Court, December 8, 2023.
The Bela Bela Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo has postponed the matter of the three accused in the Phala Phala farm theft case to April 26 for further investigation.

The state requested the postponement to finalise outstanding investigations which involve the assistance of third parties to help with cellphones records and video footage of the crime scene.

The three face charges of housebreaking, theft and conspiracy to commit housebreaking with intent to steal.

They allegedly stole 580 000 US dollars at the President’s farm in February 2020.

Two of the three accused are out on bail and one is in custody.

Phala Phala farm robbery case:

