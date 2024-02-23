Phala Phala farm case postponed for further investigations

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Bela Bela Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo has postponed the matter of the three accused in the Phala Phala farm theft case to April 26 for further investigation.

The state requested the postponement to finalise outstanding investigations which involve the assistance of third parties to help with cellphones records and video footage of the crime scene.

The three face charges of housebreaking, theft and conspiracy to commit housebreaking with intent to steal.

They allegedly stole 580 000 US dollars at the President’s farm in February 2020.

Two of the three accused are out on bail and one is in custody.

Phala Phala farm robbery case:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

#Phalaphala farm accused, Imanuwela David, Froliana and Ndilinasho Joseph, appea at tye Bela-Bela Magistrate’s Court for judgement on David’s bail application #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/etgcWoWcta — Pimani Baloyi (@PimaniBaloyi) December 8, 2023

The Bela-Bela Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo has denied bail to Imanuwela David, one of the accused on the #PhalaPhalaFarmGate burglary #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/ScUzvzoH4e — Pimani Baloyi (@PimaniBaloyi) December 8, 2023