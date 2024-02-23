Phala Phala farm theft accused back in court

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The three accused in the alleged theft of millions of foreign currency at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm are expected to appear in the Bela-Bela Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo this morning.

The three face charges of housebreaking, theft and conspiracy to commit housebreaking with intent to steal. They allegedly stole $580 000 at the President’s farm in February 2020.

Siblings Floriana and Ndilinasho Joseph have each been released on R5000 and R10 000 bail respectively.

Floriana worked at the farm as a domestic worker at the time of the theft.

Alleged mastermind, Imanuwela David, has been denied bail. The court found that he was a flight risk. Police have been unable to verify his residential address.

The matter is expected to be referred for trial soon.

Last year, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) cleared Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing in its investigation into undisclosed foreign currency stolen from the farm.

VIDEO: Court hears explosive evidence during bail application in Phala Phala case:

