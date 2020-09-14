The unauthorised sale of crude oil reserves occurred during the tenure of former Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Petersen.

PetroSA will on Monday begin hearings into the unauthorised sale of South Africa’s crude oil reserves.

The sale of 10.3 million barrels happened between December 2015 and March 2016.

At the time, she told Parliament that there was no such sale, saying instead that it was a strategic rotation of oil resources.