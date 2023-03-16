The Petroleum Oil and Gas Corporation of South Africa (PetroSA) says it is planning to build a network of gas-fired electricity plants.

The state-owned firm lodged an application in January this year to obtain a gas trading licence.

The company believes this initiative will produce and feed 180 megawatts into the national grid.

PetroSA’s Chief Executive Officer Sandisiwe Ncemane says, “The engagements are underway. We have taken a national view on the gas economy in SA, which we are already producing through our Mossel Bay facilities, which we foresee in the midterm as supplying gas to power-generating facilities up to 180 megawatts.”

