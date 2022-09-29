Motorists can expect another slash in the price of petrol in October, however, diesel is likely to be more expensive.

The Central Energy Fund says petrol may decrease by around one rand with diesel expected to rise between 12c and 17c per litre.

The Automobile Association’s Spokesperson Layton Beard said: “We are looking at around R6 in taxes that is added to every litre of fuel, R3.94 goes to the General Fuel Levy (GFL) and we know that goes to the fiscus. The GFL is one of those taxes that is up for discussion every time the fuel price is being discussed.”

Earlier in September, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced a fuel price drop.

Motorists got a reduction of over R2 at the petrol pumps with both grades of petrol decreased by R2.4 cents per litre. Diesel went down to cost between 46c and 56c less per litre.

The fuel price drops will see South Africans paying less for their fuel compared to what they were paying in earlier this year.

VIDEO | Fuel prices drop earlier in September 2022