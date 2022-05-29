The Gqeberha High Court is expected to hear arguments in the application filed by environmental civil society organisations opposing the planned seismic survey by petroleum giant Shell off the Wild Coast in the Eastern Cape. The case will be heard over three days starting on Monday.

The applicants want the court to review and set aside the decision by Mineral Resources and Energy Department to grant shell to explore oil and gas.

The Shell seismic survey has been a bone of contention between the government and civic organisations. Environmentalists and civic groups have opposed the exploration of oil and gas, saying proper consultation was never conducted, as well as concerns about the negative impact that the exploration will have on local marine life.

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, on the other hand, has slammed those opposing the seismic survey, saying they are opposing the development of the province.

In December 2021 the High Court in Makhanda granted an interim interdict blocking Shell from commencing with the exploration of gas and oil on the coast pending the outcome of the application which will be heard this week at court the in Gqebera.

The application proceedings will be heard over three days and environmental groups along with civil society groups will be expected to be picketing outside the court building.

