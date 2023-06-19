The Patriotic Alliance (PA) have opened a case of election fraud with the police, against people they believe are African National Congress (ANC) officials regarding the recent by-election in ward five in the Koukamma municipality in the Eastern Cape.

PA regional election manager, Christo Thana, alleges that the ANC members forcefully took ID books from residents in ward six, and went onto the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) website to change their addresses to ward five so they could vote.

Thana says the IEC must investigate the online address registration process.

“This online registration process of the IEC is not sound or full proof and they should really put some intervention into it because this really leaves an open gate for corruption and a loophole for the same actions in future elections,” says Thana.