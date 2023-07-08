Parliament’s Section 194 Inquiry into the suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office says it’s moving forward despite her missing yet another deadline.

Mkhwebane had until yesterday to reply to written questions that the committee and evidence leaders had sent her.

She had been given another opportunity until July 22 to submit any additional affidavits or documentation in support of the second part of her statement.

The committee’s chairperson is Qubudile Dyantyi says, “There will be from the 7th to 12th of July time set aside for closing arguments if any. From [the] 20th, evidence leader [will] do summation of evidence. From [the] 20th to 26th there will be time set aside for report writing period.”

Mkhwebane misses deadline, what next? Bulelani Phillip:



Meanwhile, the African Transformation Movement (ATM), has written to the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) to complain about its inaction against the Constitutional Court for delaying the judgement of the matter of the suspension of Public Protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

The party is citing the recent suspension of two high court judges for delays in delivering judgments for more than eight months.

In a letter, ATM President, Vuyo Zungula says the Constitutional Court is guilty of the same crime and the lack of uniform action raises questions about the consistency and fairness of the decision-making process.

Mkhwebane had until Thursday to reply to written question sent to her more than a week ago.

“This recommendation to the President [Cyril Ramaphosa] led to the suspension of two judges. However, it is disconcerting to note that the justices of the Constitutional Court, who are responsible for delivering a judgment on the Mkhwebane suspension matter, have not faced any consequences for their delayed judgment despite Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane laying an official complaint with the JSC,” ATM spokesperson, Zama Ntshona explains.

Possible repercussions as Mkhwebane misses Section 194 Inquiry deadline: Sinawo Makangela

