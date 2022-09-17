The Sub-Committee of Parliament’s Communications Committee has concluded all 37 interviews for the SABC board.

The deliberations in search of the best 12 candidates are expected to start on 26 or 27 September.

The outgoing SABC Non-Executive Board’s term of office is coming to an end in less than a month, on 15 October.



The public also has until the 22nd of September to comment on the CVs of the 37 candidates who were interviewed.

The deliberations will follow days later.

Committee chair Boys Maneli says those who have been following proceedings are looking forward to the actual deliberation when this committee reconvenes.

“According to the Committee programme the final report with the 12 – successful recommended candidates is expected to be brought before the National Assembly by 29 September for final approval before the names are sent to the President for an appointment,” said Maneli.