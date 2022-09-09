Thirty-seven SABC Board nominees have been shortlisted from the 120 nominations. They are expected to be interviewed by Parliament’s Communications Committee next week. Some of the shortlisted candidates include former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) employees and some outgoing board members.

The Board Chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini is not on the shortlist. The current board’s term of office ends on the 15th of next month.

Some of the former SABC employees who have been shortlisted include former Group Executive of News and Current Affairs Phathiswa Magopeni, former SABC Economics Editor Thandeka Qhubule-Mbeki and Mpho Tsedu.

Current Deputy Board Chairperson Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi and current board member Professor Saths Cooper are also shortlisted.

Other nominees on the list are the former PRASA CEO Zolani Matthews, lawyer Madgalene Moonsamy and Lumko Mtimde.

The Committee says interviews are expected to run from 13 to 16 September. It says the 37 names will also be published for public comment, closing on 22nd September.