File photo: Judge Raymond Zondo hands the State Capture report to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Parliament is reacting to requests for comment remarks reportedly made by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo during a public event last week.

Zondo reportedly said it was not guaranteed that if State Capture were to happen again, Members of Parliament would be able to stop it.

Parliament says that if the head of another arm of the state has issues to raise regarding the functioning of the legislative arm, it should be done among the heads themselves, in case the judiciary is brought into disrepute through public exchanges.

Parliament reiterates that it will not engage with the head of the judiciary through the media.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says they are still awaiting the Executive to submit its Programme of Action of the Zondo Report, so that it could play the necessary oversight over its implementation.