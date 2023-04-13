Head of the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS), retired Justice Edwin Cameron, told members of parliament (MPs) that he believes there is a large operation behind the escape of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester.

Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre, a maximum-security prison, early last year following a staged scene where he supposedly burned to death.

JICS is appearing before Parliament’s Justice and Correctional Services committee to shed more light on this daring escape.

Cameron told MPs it is unlikely that the escape only involved prison officials.

“I don’t believe operational officials that night or their overseers that night were fully responsible for what happened. I think there is a far, far larger operation involving many people inside and outside G4S. I think there is a lot of proof and there will be more proof,” added Cameron.

Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services briefed on Thabo Bester’s escape

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Dr Nandipha Magudumana to appear in court

Meanwhile, National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola confirmed that Dr Nandipha Magudumana will face a string of charges including aiding and abetting, murder, violation of bodies as well as fraud.

Magudumana is expected to appear at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court, where she will be formally charged.

Magudumana and Bester were brought back to South Africa early this morning after their arrest in Tanzania last Friday.

Speaking during a media briefing this morning, Masemola said: “With regard to the charges Magudumana will be facing will be aiding and abetting an escape. She will also be facing murder of a number of bodies that we did find in her possession and also violation of bodies and that would be another charge and she will also be facing a fraud charge.”

Additional Reporting by: Sashin Naidoo