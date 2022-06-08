The Department of Health is urging parents and guardians to ensure their children are fully vaccinated against measles – amid an outbreak of the infection in Gauteng.

Four confirmed measles cases were detected in the City of Tshwane and parts of the West Rand in May.

The department’s Chief Director for Child Health Programme, Dr Lesley Bamford says, “Just to remind parents and caregivers to please check if their children are up to date with measles vaccines. In the sector, we give measles vaccines at 6 and 12 months – so, one dose at 6 months and one at one year of age.”

“We would really urge parents to check that their children are vaccinated and if they are behind on their schedules to take them to a health facility to be vaccinated,” Bamford adds.

Measles spreads by respiratory droplets in the air, produced from coughing or sneezing.

Symptoms include coughing, a runny nose, inflamed eyes, a sore throat, fever and a red skin rash.

