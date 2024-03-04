Parents at Theresa Park High stage a picket demanding answers

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Parents at the Theresa Park High School in Northern Pretoria staged a picket, demanding answers from the Education Department. That’s after their children spent weeks attending school on a rotational basis due to capacity issues.

The department has failed to complete the construction of the school, with learners attending at least once or twice a week since the start of the school year.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has promised parents that a new school accommodating over 1 200 learners in Pretoria North will be ready by next Monday. However, contractors have informed parents that it would take at least 60 days for the premises to be ready.

Theresa Park High School was established last year as an overflow school due to the overwhelming number of applications received in Northern Pretoria. Mobile classrooms were erected at neighbouring Amandasig High School to provide temporary relief.

But it’s now become a permanent stay because the construction of the new school keeps moving at snail’s pace.

“The entire term is now done and our kids are supposed to be sitting for assessments, what are you going to be assessed for? Out of 25 days, you attended only eight times, what are you going to be assessed on? When can we accept such from our government?” a parent explains.

“Education is a right, we are here to fight for the right of our kids and let them attend school every day,” another parent elaborates.

“We are not happy with the response from the department, we will hold them accountable, we are not backing down; our kids must go to school,” a frustrated parent says.

Over 1 200 Grade 8 and 9 learners share nine mobile classrooms. The provision of water and sanitation is a concern as there are simply not enough facilities for all learners. Despite these ongoing challenges, the department claims the schools will be ready on Monday.

“We inspected the school. There are outstanding things that need to be done like furniture will be on site starting today to deliver and tomorrow will finalizing, it’s over 1 000 pieces, we’ll be finalising that. There were complaints about teachers, teachers are waiting to go. It’s not these few who are rotating, there will be more at the school. The water is connected and we have a borehole. In the interim, we will be utilising a borehole for the toilets and drinking water,” says Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona.

It’s been alleged that the construction funds were mismanaged as the plan was to build a brick-and-mortar structure instead of containers.

Gauteng Education MEC says they are aware of the challenges in the area.

And in an attempt to make up for lost learning time, a catch-up plan will be put in place. Parents, however, remain skeptical about whether the department will deliver on its promises by next week.

Video: Capacity Issues – Theresa Park High School parents demand adequate accommodation for learners